Palghar, Mar 3 (PTI) Two policemen have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team for the alleged fake encounter of a man wanted in theft cases in 2018 in Nalasopara area of Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police (MBVV) personnel, identified as Mangesh Chavan and Manoj Sakpal, were arrested on Saturday, he said.

Notably, the Bombay High Court had ordered the setting up of an SIT to probe the alleged fake encounter of Joginder Rana, a wanted accused in several theft cases.

Rana's brother Surendra Rana had filed a petition claiming the fake encounter was carried out by police naik Manoj Sakpal and head police constable Mangesh Chavan, who were attached to the local crime branch in Nalasopara.

A case was registered by the police in 2023 under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code on the directions of the High Court.

The accused policemen were produced before a local magistrate court which remanded them in police custody till March 11, the SIT official added.

