Coimbatore (TN), May 6 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist and murder case on Friday questioned P B Sunil, younger brother of AIADMK functionary and furniture businessman P B Sajeevan.

Sajeevan had supplied furniture to Kodanad Bungalow, which belonged to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who used it as a summer retreat.

Sunil was questioned for a few hours by the team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar at Police Recruits School campus.

The team had already questioned Sajeeven and his elder brother Sibi in connection with the case, since he reportedly had easy access to the bungalow, where its security guard, Om Bahadur was murdered and a few documents stolen on April 24, 2017.

The team had already questioned nearly 210 people including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala.

