New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Amid rising tensions and protests in Iran, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has described the situation as "very serious", asserting that developments in the country could intensify in the coming days.

Tharoor's remarks follow the latest advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), warning Indians to "avoid travel to Iran" until further notice.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tharoor said that there is very limited information from Iran as internet services have reportedly been cut.

"It looks very serious. But we are not getting much information out of Iran; the internet has been cut. All we know is what we are getting in the media and their sources are also somewhat erratic. My understanding is that things are grim in Iran. 3000 protesters have apparently been killed," Tharoor said.

Tharoor added that the coming days would be critical for the Khamenei regime, which is facing "difficult circumstances".

"It looks like we will be looking at some serious developments in the next few days. It is crucial that if the regime is going to survive, it will have to survive the next few days in very difficult circumstances," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in Iran.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a statement.

The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest opportunity.

"Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said in an advisory on X.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, the New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Amid the unrest and growing international focus on the developments, Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations. (ANI)

