Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said the situation in Shivamogga city is "under control" following the murder of a teenage boy and urged people to maintain peace, warning that strict action would be taken if law and order is disturbed.

The minister noted preliminary information suggests the boy was assaulted on the chest with bare hands.

"There is information that the boy was assaulted on the chest with bare hands. Further details will emerge after the investigation," he said.

On February 23, a 15-year-old student was murdered at Karnataka's Shivamogga after a 'cricket match-related argument' broke out between a group in the area, Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said on Tuesday.

"It is suspected that an argument broke out during a cricket match held two days before the incident, and the same enmity ended in the murder," the SP said.

The SP said that seven people have already been detained in this case, and the accused will be subjected to a marijuana test. A special investigation team has been formed for a comprehensive investigation of the case, and an investigation is also underway into the drug menace in the area.

He informed that additional police forces will be deployed and steps will be taken to open a sub-police station for the security of the locals.

On the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah condemned the murder, asserting that the rise of hatred and criminal tendencies at such a young age is extremely dangerous. He urged parents to closely monitor their children's activities and provide guidance if children start to lose their way.

CM further announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased Sanket.

Meanwhile, on reports that Legislative Council members have written letters demanding ministerial positions, Parameshwar said, "Council members have been given ministerial posts in the past. Even now, the Leader of the House in the Council should have a ministerial position. Earlier, three to four such posts were given."

He said the decision on giving ministerial posts will be taken by the high command and the Chief Minister. (ANI)

