New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Six advocates and a judicial officer were appointed as judges in two high courts on Thursday.

According to a Law Ministry statement, advocates Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani and Manoj Pulamby Madhavan have been appointed as additional judges of the Kerala High Court.

Judicial officer Mohd Yousuf Wani has been appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Separately, 10 additional judges of the Bombay High Court have been elevated as permanent judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is popularly called "permanent judges".

