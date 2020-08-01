Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Six people, including two minors, were arrested on Saturday for the possession of four quintals of cannabis in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

A case was also registered against the accused under relevant sections, the police said.

Also Read | PM Modi Says NEP Aims to Increase Enrollment Ration to 50% by 2035: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

"The narcotic substance has been seized from their possession and a case has been registered under relevant sections," Thakur said.

Earlier today, 1,000 kilograms of cannabis were seized in Odisha's Gajapati district by the district's police department. Two persons were arrested in relation to the incident.

Also Read | Punjab: Death Toll in Spurious Liquor Tragedy Rises to 62, 10 Arrested.

According to the police, the accused were going to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Udayagiri area of the district.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana or ganja, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)