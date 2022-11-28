Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly police have registered a case against one youth named Akleem allegedly for raping a girl.

According to the police, the victim accused Akleem and his brothers of kidnapping her at first and demanding money. When she failed to fulfil their demand, six people including Akleem raped her.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Threatens To Cut Minor Into Pieces if She Refuses To Marry; Arrested.

"On the complaint of the woman, a case of kidnapping, extortion and rape has been registered in the Shahi police station," Bareilly's SP Rural Rajkumar said.

"164 proceedings will be included in the case," he added.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Boy Watches YouTube Videos, Sends Premonitory WhatsApp Messages and Causes Weird Occurrences To Harass His Family in Kottarakkara.

Akleem has also been booked for alluring their daughter to convert her religion.

The SP further said, "A few months ago, the girl's family members had also filed a case against all the accused for alluring their daughter to convert her religion." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)