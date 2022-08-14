New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal and the director of the Delhi Gymkhana club are among six persons booked for taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' without permission when there was a security deployment drill for VIP movement, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said on Saturday that, "They had taken out the march without permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal is in place."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: One Police Personnel Killed in Grenade Attack by Terrorists in Kulgam.

Tiranga Yatra is being taken out across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The case has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Class 3 Dalit Student Thrashed by Teacher in School for Touching Water Vessel Dies in Gujarat Hospital.

Chahal, who is Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary, said he has no information regarding the case filed in connection with the Yatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)