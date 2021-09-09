Kendrapara, Sep 9 (PTI) Six police personnel were suspended on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a former serviceman who was riding a motorcycle without helmet in Kendrapara town of Odisha, an officer said.

Also Read | World EV Day 2021: Top 4 Electric Four-Wheelers That You Can Buy in India.

Manorajnan Rout suffered serious injuries after the police personnel, instead of penalising Rout under the Motor Vehicles Act, beat him up with batons at Tinimuhani Chhak on Wednesday evening, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death In Botad District For Talking To Accused’s Girlfriend; Case Registered.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage.

The suspended personnel included five constables and a havildar.

The matter is still being investigated, the police officer said.

The Kendrapara district ex-servicemen association has condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those guilty.

"All police personnel who attacked him should be arrested soon," association president Mahesh Kar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)