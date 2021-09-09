Batod, September 9: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Gujarat’s Botad district on Tuesday evening with pair of scissors. The incident took place in the Vahiya village of Barvala taluka of the district. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kogatiya. Ranjeet Dabsara reportedly killed Kogatiya for talking to his fiance. Gujarat Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Killed, Body Dumped in Open Sewer for Talking to Woman in Kutch.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sanjay went to a barber shop for a haircut on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm when Dabasara, who was already present there, stabbed him multiple times with the pair of scissors. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Gujarat Shocker: Group Of Villagers Tonsure Widow For Taking Lift From Married Man in Sabarkanta District; Six Arrested.

As per the media report, Dabasara was engaged to a woman named Rinku. The accused did not like Kogatiya talking to his finance. Dabasara already had an argument with Kogatiya a few days ago over the same issue. An FIR has been registered against Dabasara on the complaint of the deceased’s kin. The accused is still on the run. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to arrest Dabasara.

