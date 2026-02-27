What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Balotra (Rajasthan) [India], February 27 (ANI): Six people died after a sleeper bus collided with an oncoming trailer in Rajasthan's Balotra on National Highway 25 in Sarwadi village, officials said on Friday.

The death toll is expected to rise.

According to the police, the impact was so severe that the driver's side of the bus was damaged. Bodies were seen hanging from the bus. Two brothers, aged 3 and 6, were beheaded. The accident caused chaos on the highway, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides.

Upon receiving the information, the police from Pachpadra and Kalyanpur police stations arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. The injured were transported to the nearest hospital by ambulance. The bodies were kept in the mortuary at Nahata Hospital in Balotra. Police are investigating the incident. District Collector Sushil Kumar Yadav and other administrative officials arrived at the scene.

The five people who died in the accident were identified as Narpat (50), a resident of Chitalwana (Jalore), Nagaram (38), a resident of Sayla (Jalore), Anusha (22), a resident of Danta (Jalore), Shivraj (3), and Yuvraj (6), sons of Dharuram, residents of Bagoda (Jalore). Shivraj and Yuvraj were brothers.

ACP Chhavi Sharma told ANI," Currently, 8 injured people have been brought to MDM Hospital. According to the information we have so far, a private bus carrying passengers from Jodhpur to Balotra met with an accident in the Kalyanpura police station area of Balotra district."

"Some of the injured have been referred to Balotra, while others have been brought here to MDM Hospital. Police are present here to ensure law and order is maintained. Primary treatment for all the injured individuals has already begun," ACP added.

In response to a question about deaths, ACP said that "at this moment, we do not have any information regarding any casualties at MDM Hospital".

