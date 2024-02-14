Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Six coaches of the driverless metro train reached Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials, the coaches were shipped from China to Chennai port, from where they were transported to Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru has two metro lines - one run between Challaghatta to Kadugodi purple line, and the other green line from Nagasandra to Silk Board.

The 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2 was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line provided a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city. (ANI)

