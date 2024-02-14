New Delhi, February 14: Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, joined BJP on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was present during his joining in Lucknow.

Earlier, Shastri resigned from the Congress in what came as another major setback for the grand old party. He tendered his resignation to the party’s national president Mallikarjuna Kharge. Vibhakar Shastri Quits Congress: Setback for Congress As Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Grandson Resigns From Party.

Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, joins BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Shastri resigned from Congress today. pic.twitter.com/DVT7ZtknIE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, joins BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Shastri resigned from Congress today. pic.twitter.com/povEJbwkPy — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

“Hon’ble Congress President Shri Khargeji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Shastri posted this message on X. Baba Siddique Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra Minister Quits Party After Journey of 48 Years, Says 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'.

Vibhakar’s Shastri’s resignation came soon after Congress stalwart from Maharashtra Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique quit the party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).