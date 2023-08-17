Hyderabad (Telangana ) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) has apprehended six persons in possession of ganja in Hyderabad. Sale proceeds of Rs 12 lakhs, 44 kilogrammes of ganja, and vehicles have been seized from them, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vankudoth Veeranna, Ajmeera Veeranna, Surneni Manoj, Merugu Madhu, Prashanth Naik Tejavath, Mohd Jahangir. Items seized from them are worth around one crore, said the police.

"On 16.08.2023, while the accused persons were proceeding in two Cars by carrying ganja, the sleuth of TSNAB along with Langar House Police apprehended the accused persons,” said the statement issued by the TSNAB.

According to the TSNAB officials the accused Vankudoth Veeranna, who is the native of Epuru, Mahboobabad District of Telangana, is the kingpin of the gang.

TSNAB officials said that in the year 2006, Vankudoth Veeranna failed in his SSC exams and came to Hyderabad. He used to stay in OU Hostel in the room of his cousins and completed his SSC in the year 2009. In the year 2013 he completed Diploma in “EEE” at Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Hyderabad.

After that he worked in HDFC bank Ranigunj, Secunderabad in the Credit card section due to less salary, left the place and joined in Narayana “e” techno school, R.K.Puram Hyderabad for one year. Later he started procuring and transporting ganja from the agency areas of Donkarai, Sileru, Malkangiri to the areas of Hyderabad and Maharshtra, said the officials. (ANI)

