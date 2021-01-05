Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six people from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hacking into a social media account of Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Punjab chief minister.

The police also recovered various ATM cards, cash, SIM cards and a POS (point of sale) machine from the accused, said Director-cum-ADGP Bureau of Investigation Arpit Shukla.

The accused had created a fake Facebook account on the name of the chief principal secretary to Amarinder Singh to defraud people by asking for money pretending to be him.

The accused were identified as Narendra Singh, Gulaab Singh, Bhaag Singh and Raman, all residents of Rajasthan, while Dinesh and Rahul are from Madhya Pradesh.

One accused is still at large. The accused were also operating in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Shukla said the arrests would help in resolving similar cases and a host of other cyber-related crimes.

