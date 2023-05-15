New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi police have caught six people including three minors in connection to the murder of a 40-year-old in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on May 13, officials said on Sunday.

According to Police, three persons identified as Amit (21), Arvind Sharma, (35) and Keshav (40), all residents of Swaroop Nagar, were stabbed by some unidentified assailants following a scuffle between two groups under Swaroop Nagar police station limits of the city on Friday evening and after being stabbed Keshav succumbed to injuries later.

On May 13, at around 9 PM, Swaroop Nagar police station received information of three persons of allegedly being attacked and stabbed.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to BSA Hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

Investigation revealed that at around 7.30 PM, there was a fight between one Ritik (cousin of Arvind) and 3-4 persons at Sharma Paan Palace which is adjacent to Balaji Sweets whose owners Amit and Vinod alias Keshav tried to intervene and pacified the matter, said a police official.

Then the alleged persons went away from the spot and after half an hour they (9 persons) came back to the spot having knives in their hands, after that, they attacked the above-mentioned persons with knives and bricks and fled away from the spot.

During the course of an investigation, CCTV installed at the place of the incident was analysed and the accused were identified. Thereafter, raids were conducted at the hideouts of the accused persons and three accused persons namely Sumit, Raman alias Vikas and Karan were arrested.

A knife used in the crime by the accused Sumit is also recovered on his instance and clothes worn during the incident also recovered with blood stains on them.

Apart from that three minors were also apprehended and a button-actuated knife used by one of the minors in committing the offence was also recovered in his instance. Three accused persons are still at large, Further investigation is going on, said officials. (ANI)

