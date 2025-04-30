Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Six people, including five medical students, were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accident occurred when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a house in Pothireddypalem area of the district.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 7-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead in Pench Tiger Reserve, Forest Officials Launch Probe.

"Six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident that occurred near Pothireddypalem when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a house," Sudhakar Reddy, an inspector at Pothireddypalem police station, said.

Five of the deceased were students of Narayana Medical College. The sixth victim, identified as Ramanayya, was at a nearby shop when the car crashed.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 6 Men Die in Villages Around Siliserh Lake in Alwar in 4 Days, Congress Alleges Deaths Occurred Due to Spurious Liquor; Probe Launched.

"Out of the six, five were students at Narayana Medical College. Another individual, Ramanayya, who was in a nearby shop, also lost his life," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)