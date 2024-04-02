Screengrab of CCTV footage confirmed by the police. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Six people were injured after a speeding car drove into the popular food joint, Fateh Kachori, in Delhi's Rajpur Road area. The driver, who is a lawyer by profession, has also been arrested, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Mercedes Crash Video: Luxury Car Crashes Into Fatehchand Kachori Shop on Rajpur Road, Injures Six; Driver Parag Maini Arrested.

A CCTV camera of the eatery has captured the shocking incident. The footage shows that the vehicle entered the shop suddenly, throwing tables and people all around.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Parag Maini.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Who Befriended Woman Banker, Raped Her on Promise of Marriage in 2023 Arrested After He Lands at Bangalore Airport.

A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines and the offending vehicle has been seized.

The preliminary medical investigation showed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, however, the blood sample has been preserved for analysis, the police added.

The accused's wife was also in the car when the accident took place.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)