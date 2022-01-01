Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): As many as six persons were killed in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra on Saturday morning, but the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

"Six dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, but the exact number is not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured persons are being taken to Naraina hospital. The total number of injured is not confirmed either," Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre said to reporters.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dharavi Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; Total Active Cases Rises to 95.

A stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan here on Saturday morning.

An official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on January 10.

"Injuries have been reported. A rescue operation is underway," the official said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)