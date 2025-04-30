Dantewada, Apr 30 (PTI) Six Naxalites, three of them carrying rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a police official said.

The cadres, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officers in Dantewada citing disillusionment with "hollow" Maoist ideology and growing internal differences, said Additional Superintendent of Police Smruthik Rajnala.

The surrendered cadres said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Of the six, Kadti Deva (34), chief of the Gompad revolutionary party committee of Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, while two others Lakkhe Kuhdam (30) and Mithlesh alias Mudda Oyam carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, Rajnala said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he said.

With the latest surrender, 967 Naxalites, including 229 carrying bounties, have so far quit the violence in Dantewada district under the 'Lon Varratu' ('return to your home/village' in Gondi dialect) campaign since June 2020, police said.

792 Naxalites had surrendered in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Dantewada, in 2024, police said.

