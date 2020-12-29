Kohima, Dec 29 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, raising the state's tally to 11,917, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Dimapur and one from Kohima, he said.

Six people from Dimapur were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,464, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 96.19 per cent.

The death toll remained at 79 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Nagaland now has 243 active cases, while 131 patients have migrated to other states.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 96, followed by Kohima at 82 and Mokokchung at 45.

The state has so far conducted 10,895 rapid antigen tests, while 72,362 samples have been tested through RT-PCR method and 36,702 through TrueNat.

