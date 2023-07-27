Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters took off from Air Force Station Hakimpet near here and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-stricken village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana.

The six persons were lifted from the top of the earthmover in Nainpaka village of the district.

An official release said it has always been the endeavour of the IAF to rise to the occasion in not only defending the territorial skies but safeguarding the lives of the people against the vagaries of the weather in undertaking humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations under extremely adverse situations.

Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources. The state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing flood situation in Telangana.

"Hon'ble HM has promised all possible help in the rescue and relief works for safe guarding the people of Telangana during this situation. Presently 2 helicopters are in service. 5 NDRF teams are also deployed for the rescue and relief works. Rescue mission for the stranded people underway," Reddy said in a tweet.

