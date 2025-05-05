Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a major reshuffle on Monday, transferring six police officers in Anantnag district, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahalgam Police Station.

The decision came amid heightened security concerns in J-K's Anantnag district following last month's terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

Inspector Reyaz Ahmad, the current Pahalgam SHO, transferred to DPL Anantnag while Peer Gulzar Ahmad will assume the role of Pahalgam SHO.

Earlier, on May 1, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Date, along with senior officials from the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police, visited the attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam and departed after completing the assessment on Thursday.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

The NIA Director General had arrived here at Pahalgam earlier in the day after the probe agency took over the investigation related to the Pahalgam terror attack case on April 27 and began probing into the matter.

The Central anti-terror agency formally registered a fresh FIR earlier following an order issued from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs considering the gravity of the case, as Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The NIA took over the case five days after the incident and four days after its team visited the attack site and started supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.Official sources privy to the development told ANI that the NIA has formally taken over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and initiated its investigation.

The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)