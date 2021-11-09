New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India, will organise six 'Raahgiri' events in the national capital over the next three months as part of the 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign.

Artists and fitness experts among others will take part in a range of activities such as walking, running, cycling, skating, painting, dancing, yoga, aerobics and zumba during these events.

The first 'Raahgiri' event will be organised in Patparganj from 7 am to 10 am on November 14.

The event will take place in West Vinod Nagar in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"It is our collective duty to come forward and reduce the pollution on an individual and community level. We can together build a foundation for a healthier Delhi by taking small steps such as switching off vehicles at traffic signals and switching to public transport," Sisodia said.

The events are being organised in the backdrop of the 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign, to engage and encourage citizens to take personal responsibility for reducing air pollution, by less use of their private vehicles by at least one day a week among other measures, a DDC statement said.

"Reducing pollution by promoting sustainable mobility is a core aspect of the 'Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh' campaign launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Raahgiri Foundation has pioneered the model of bringing together communities around the issues of sustainable mobility, safe streets and reducing environmental footprint since 2013. It is our pleasure at DDC to collaborate with them to take this message to different parts of Delhi through 6 events over the next 3 months," DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah said.

'Raahgiri' is a car-free citizen initiative that advocates for safe, accessible and inclusive public streets. Raahgiri Day inspires people to collectively re-imagine and reinvent the street as a public space and as the heart of every community.

