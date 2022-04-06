Bhubaneswar, Apr 6 (PTI) Odisha reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,87,773, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,121 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded for six consecutive days, it said.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities.

At least 45 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,367.

Odisha now has 232 active cases.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent as the new infections were detected from 18,407 sample tests, the bulletin said.

