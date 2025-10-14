Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Durgapur Police on Tuesday made significant progress in the alleged MBBS student gang rape case. Initially, five accused were arrested, and now, the police have apprehended the victim's friend, marking the sixth arrest in the case.

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated that the victim's friend was taken into custody for questioning, and his role in the incident is being investigated.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs Congress CEC Meeting to Decide State Poll Candidates.

Earlier, Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary said that police have arrested five people in connection with the Durgapur gangrape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene.

Choudhary also said that a round-the-clock guard has been deployed at the victim's residence.

Also Read | IMF Revises India's Growth Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025-26 Upward to 6.6%, a 0.2% Point Increase From Its Previous Estimate of 6.4%.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sunil Kumar Choudhary said, "In the investigation into this case, we have arrested five accused whose presence has been established at the place of occurrence. We have arrested all five of them... We have deployed a guard around the clock at the victim's house..."

The police reconstructed the crime scene with the five accused and the victim's friend to gather more evidence. The police are investigating the involvement of all six individuals and gathering technical and scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged Durgapur gang rape incident and produced them in a court on Monday. The Police have arrested five people so far in the case.

On Sunday, the three accused initially arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here.

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night. The survivor hails from Odisha.

A three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, visited Durgapur and met the survivor's family on Monday.

The three-member team will submit a report to the Odisha government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment and the ongoing probe in the case.

"Odisha CM talked to the girl's father and the administration," the Odisha Women Commission chairperson said.

Senior Field Officer and Consultant for Odisha State Commission for Women, Bijiyani Singh, said that the three-member team may also meet police officers investigating the case and will try to ensure justice for the medical student.

The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)