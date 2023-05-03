Noida, May 3 (PTI) The Noida Police has nabbed a 23-year-old man in connection with an inter-state fake Indian currency racket that was busted last month with the arrest of five people, an official said on Wednesday.

The sixth arrestee was held on Tuesday and has been identified as Mobin Khan, a native of Lucknow, whose brother was among those held on April 11 in connection with the racket, the official said.

The police also claimed to have recovered counterfeit notes of face value Rs 8,500 ( 17 notes of 500 denomination) from Khan's possession when the Sector 24 station officials nabbed him near the district court in Surajpur.

The police had on April 11 arrested Faiz Khan, Ayush Gupta, Shibu Khan, Aditya Gupta and Hari Om Atri while fake notes having face value of Rs 6.48 lakh were seized from them.

"Mobin Khan said his brother Shibu Khan had been arrested last month. He had come here to talk to a lawyer about his brother's bail. He said he was short on money but had fake notes of face value Rs 15,000 with him which he brought here. He had used the other notes during his trip here and fake notes of face value Rs 8,500 were remaining with him," a police spokesperson said.

Khan was on police radar ever since the case came to light and he was held on the basis of inputs through electronic surveillance, manual intelligence and informer's tip-off, the spokesperson added.

The police said an FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 489 A, 489B, 489 C and 489 D (all related to counterfeit notes) and the accused sent to jail.

