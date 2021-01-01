Panaji, Jan 1 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up to 51,135 with 69 new patients coming to light on Friday, a health department official said.

The death toll, however, remained at739 as no new fatality was reported during the day.

The number of recovered persons in the state rose to 49,466 with 78 patients getting discharged on Friday.

There are 930 active cases in the state now.

"With 1,463 new samples being tested, the tally of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,00,669," the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,135, new cases 69, death toll 739, discharged 49,466, active cases 930, samples tested to date 4,00,669.

