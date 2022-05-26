Jammu, May 26 (PTI) The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) has been accredited 'grade-A' university for the period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026, officials said on Thursday.

The accreditation was issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, they said.

The decision was taken by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) after following peer review of different activities and milestones achieved by the university in the fields of academics, research, extension and infrastructural development, officials said.

