New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The mercury dropped by a notch in Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature stood at 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the maximum temperature was logged at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

At Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity level in the morning was 90 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, while the maximum is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (258) in the morning, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

After staying in the 'severe' category for six days, Delhi's air quality had improved to the 'poor' category on Monday following rains a day before.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

