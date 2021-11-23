New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly on Tuesday to settle at 14.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The national capital on November 17 had recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season by far.

In 2020, the lowest minimum temperature in the month of November was recorded on November 23 at 6.3 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the weather office has forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor category in the morning, data from CPCB showed.

