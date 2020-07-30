Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Members of the NCP's youth wing have sent letters carrying the slogan `Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji', written in blood, to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, party leader Mahebub Shaikh said here on Thursday.

NCP's Maharashtra youth wing, headed by Shaikh, had protested last week after Naidu told BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale that no slogans were allowed at oath-taking ceremony for Rajya Sabha members.

Bhosale had chanted `Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji' on taking oath.

