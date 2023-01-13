Joshimath, January 13: Slow subsidence up to 9 cm is recorded in Joshimath town over a period of seven months, between April and November 2022, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite-based report.

National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO said several reports over the last few days highlighted the subsidence occurring in Joshimath. Due to landslide-related creep, cracks have appeared in around 700 houses. Roads along with the hotels and hospitals present there have developed cracks, said NRSC. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inspects Relief Camps, Rs 45 Crore Rehabilitation Package Released for Affected Families (See Pics).

ISRO, in its observation, said, "Slow subsidence up to 9 cm within the Joshimath town is recorded over a period of 7 months, between April and November 2022. Between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023 a rapid subsidence event was triggered."

The region subsided around 5 cm within a span of a few days and the areal extent ofsubsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town, said the space agency of India.

A subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified (tapered top andfanning out at base). The Crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at aheight of 2,180 metre, said ISRO report.

The identified subsidence zone was correlated with new Cartosat-2S satellite data acquired by ISRO. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing, Says 'Democratically Elected Institutions Working on It'.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Prime Minister is personally distressed about the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.He further added that the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is constantly working to bring the situation under control.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the situation in Joshimath over the phone from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Home Minister assured all possible assistance to the Uttarakhand government for Joshimath. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue.

During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.

The CM said that the safety of the citizens is our biggest responsibility. He instructed everyone to ensure all arrangements for the safety of the people, a release from the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and inquired about the ongoing studies and research into the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the chief minister about the investigation so far.

"I have met with everyone and assured people that state administration is with the people of Joshimath. We will help everyone," CM Pushkar Dhami told the media after the meeting. He said it is our priority to lay the way forward for those affected while protecting their lives and property, an official statement added.

Later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with local public representatives and eminent citizens. He asked everyone to work in coordination with the administration in times of disaster. CM said, that 1.50 lakhs are being given immediately as interim assistance to all those whose houses, shops, and businesses have been affected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)