Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Noida police on Thursday got 24-hour remand of Rahul, the main accused arrested in connection to the snake venom case, in which reality show Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav was also booked.

The accused has been taken to fresh remand since 12 pm afternoon today, police said.

On November 2, the Uttar Pradesh forest department and Noida police conducted a joint raid at Sector 51 Saffron Villa at Noida and busted the gang for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party.

The police arrested five people namely Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinath during the raid. During the interrogation, the accused persons also mentioned the role of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the case.

A day after the arrested, all five accused were produced before the court after a medical examination at District Hospital Noida.

Gautam Budh Nagar Court had remanded the five accused to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with the case.

The FIR was filed under sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50, and 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and also under section 120-B of the IPC.

According to police, FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties.

They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes including five cobras, a red snake, a python and two other snakes were also rescued in the raid, police had said. (ANI)

