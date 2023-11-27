New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A man who was trying to steal Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti's Mobile phone was caught red-handed by locals on Monday, police said.

According to the police, today a telephonic call of Somnath Bharti, MLA was received, who informed that today he along with his colleagues went to Jhulelal Mandir in Malviya Nagar for joining Nagar kirtan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

When he was taking Prasad (offering), one boy suddenly took his mobile phone from his pocket and tried to flee but local persons caught him. On this, he showed a blade in which one local person received minor scratch and he has been sent for medical treatment.

"The accused has been identified as Karan, resident Nizamuddin, New Delhi and has been involved in three cases of theft and robbery of Police Station Tughlaq Road," police said.

"Police have just now received the complaint of Somnath Bharti, MLA. As per statement, offence under section 394/411 IPC is made out. If approved, Police may register a case and investigate," the police added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

