Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): A snow clearance drive was started on Saturday in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district following heavy snowfall on January 13.

Anantnag Municipal committee employees, Fire and emergency department employees have volunteered to help in the snow clearance operation.

The district administration is on its toes to clear the snow-covered roads to avoid inconvenience to the people of the town.

'As soon we got the call from the district headquarters, we set out to remove the snow from the roads. Almost 80 per cent of the snow has been cleared," said a Volunteer.

District administration said Machines and men had been deployed to remove snow from the roads.

Although the Srinagar district and other parts of the Kashmir valley did not receive heavy snowfall, the upper reaches witnessed heavy snowfall.

Local residents hailed the snow clearance drive started by the authorities.

'District administration played a very leading role in clearing the snow from the roads. we are grateful to DC Sahab for starting the snow clearance operation on time," a local said while talking to ANI.

"I was stuck here in my auto. Snow was cleared on the roads on time. I am very grateful to the district administration. I have to ferry passengers to some other area," Sahil Mushtaq said.

The snow clearance operation was also started in various localities of the district.

"On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, we have deployed various machines and men from the Municipal committee to start snow clearance operation. People whose vehicles were stuck due to snow are being cleared," Mohd Maqbool, Supervisor Municipal Committee Anantnag said while talking to ANI.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday were recorded at -1 degrees Celsius and -10 degrees Celsius.

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been blocked since Friday morning due to bad weather and snowfall in the area.

The clearance of the area began on Friday morning with the help of 52 RCC (GREF) on the south portal of the Jawahar Tunnel, as confirmed by sources. (ANI)

