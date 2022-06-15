Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Thirteen FIRs have also been registered in nine districts in this connection, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST To Add ‘Home Reach’ Option to Its App To Ensure Safety of Women Passengers.

Of the 357 people arrested, 97 are from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Firozabad, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, Kumar said giving in a district-wise breakup till Wednesday evening.

Of the 13 cases, three each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, he said.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee Proposes Gopal Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah Names for President at Opposition Meeting After Sharad Pawar Declines Offer.

A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

In Prayagraj, a mob had set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)