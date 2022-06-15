Mumbai, June 15: In order to ensure the safety and security of women passengers in Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will add a feature of 'Home Reach' to its app-based bus service. The 'Home Reach' feature will ensure that women passengers reach their residences safe and sound.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the 'Home Reach' feature will be available for those travelling by BEST premium/luxury buses. In order to use the feature, commuters will have to share personal information such as home address and emergency contact number in the app.

Besides, commuters also have the option to choose to share their live location. By enabling the live location option, the BEST control room will be able to track their movement in order to ensure whether they reached home safely or not.

A senior BEST official said that if the woman passenger does not reach her destination in a stipulated time, then the control room will call the passengers to check on their whereabouts.

In case the passenger does answer or respond to the calls, then their emergency contact number will be contacted by the control room. "This would be a useful feature to ensure safety for women, students, and senior citizens," the official added.

To start off, the BEST will introduce 30 premium buses that will be aimed to target office-goers and will be operated in the business district locations, including Bandra- Kurla Complex (BKC) and South Mumbai.

Sources from the BEST said that the fares of the premium/luxury buses will be higher than the regular ones. However, the fares and the routes will be decided by the operator. The BEST is planning to introduce as many as 100 luxury buses in the city by the end of this year.

