Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): A social media group claiming itself as the protector of Muslim rights has said that women wearing burqas in public spaces are not to open them and take selfies, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The social media group has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police.

Also Read | Weather Update: ‘Brace for Another Spell of Heatwave From Weekend’, Says IMD.

"We are being watchful about it," said the Police Commissioner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)