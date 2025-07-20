Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) Kashmir Fight, a notorious social media handle linked to proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), has issued a warning to former separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone who recently announced his decision to shun separatist politics and enter the mainstream.

In a social media post, the Kashmir Fight said the pronouncement by the "puppet Bilal Lone merely unveils the authentic self he has clandestinely concealed for numerous years".

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate Rummy Video Controversy: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Lands in Soup After Videos of Him Playing Rummy Game on Phone During Legislative Session Go Viral.

Lone, in an exclusive interview to PTI, has held the Hurriyat Conference responsible for its own "irrelevance", calling the separatist conglomerate "non-functional", while also slamming Pakistan for creating a "mess" and "fissures" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The comments of Lone on Saturday marked a significant departure from traditional separatist rhetoric, acknowledging that both the Hurriyat and Pakistan had "faltered" on opportunities to bring progress to the region.

Also Read | 'Healing' With Horror: Self-Styled 'Baba' Tortures Villagers, Makes Them Drink His Urine in the Name of Spiritual Rituals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The next generation is the primary motivation for Lone's shift to mainstream politics, as he urged the younger generation to accept the reality that India is "too big a power" to fight and advised them not to see the country through the lens of political parties but to "see India as India" to find a space for themselves within the country.

Accusing Lone and his family of acting as "pawns for Delhi", the post asked those siding with "such clowns should introspect, mend their ways, and apologise to Kashmiris for supporting such touts and traitors".

The US State Department recently announced adding the TRF as a "designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)" and cited its claim taking responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)