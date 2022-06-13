Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) Renowned social worker from Maharashtra and Magsaysay awardee Prakash Amte has been hospitalised in Pune, family sources said on Monday.

Also Read | Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Vasai Girl Working As Maid in Dubai Harassed by Employers, Rescued.

Amte had attended the convocation ceremony at the BJ Medical College in Pune when he complained of cough and fever, a family member told PTI.

Also Read | COVID-19 Not Over Yet, Important To Be Alert, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and doctors have advised him complete rest, the family member added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)