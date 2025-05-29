Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) A 17-member delegation of the Socialist Party (India) called on ruling National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah to express unwavering support for the people and government of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, led by national vice president Sandeep Pandey, met Abdullah at the NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subah here, a spokesman of the ruling party said.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

During the meeting, the delegation strongly condemned the senseless act of violence that claimed innocent lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected, the spokesman said.

He said the Socialist Party (India) reaffirmed its stance on standing firmly with the people of J-K in their hour of grief and pledged to uphold the values of peace and unity.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Receive Fresh Spell of Rain, Bringing Respite From Hot and Humid Weather (Watch Video).

Abdullah welcomed the delegation's expression of solidarity and emphasised the importance of collective resolve in times of adversity.

Both leaders were unanimous in their call for national unity and communal harmony, stressing that terrorism has no place in a society that values justice and human dignity, the NC spokesman said.

Pandey in his address said the Socialist Party stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of J-K.

"It is in such tragic moments that we must rise above political and regional differences to support one another as fellow citizens," he said.

Echoing the sentiments, the NC president said the people of J-K have always believed in peace and brotherhood.

"We must not allow such cowardly acts to divide us or shake our collective resolve," he said.

The meeting concluded with a joint appeal for peace and an assurance that democratic forces across the country will continue to support Jammu and Kashmir's journey towards stability, dignity and inclusive progress, the NC spokesman added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)