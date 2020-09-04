Kolkata, September 4: An elderly COVID-19 patient and her family were locked up inside their flat by a neighbour, who claimed that he feared that his newborn might get infected, a police officer said. Unable to get out, the family in Keshtopur, North 24 Parganas district, dialled 100 and sought assistance from the police, the officer said.

Two members in their household -- a 65-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law -- were recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The sexagenarian is currently living in home isolation along with the family, while her daughter-in-law is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

The neighbour, a software engineer, was detained after police officers, who arrived at the scene on getting the phone call, found out from CCTV footages that he put a lock on the collapsible gate of the flat. Antibodies Against Coronavirus Infection Stay in Body for at Least 60-80 Days, Finds Study.

The family, however, did not lodge a complaint against the engineer, following which the 30-year-old was released with a warning, the officer said.

"I was a bit scared after finding out that the elderly woman has contracted the disease. I have a newborn at home, and fearing that my baby might get infected, I put a lock on their gate," the software engineer said.

