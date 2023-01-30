Kochi, Jan 30 (PTI) A five-day 'Soil Assembly', which plans to evaluate the ecologies, circularities and living pedagogies will start from Wednesday at the ongoing fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale here.

The assembly will have seminars, video-screenings, interactions and workshops featuring internationally recognised personalities.

The 'Soil Assembly' curated by artists Meena Vari, Ewen Chardronnet, Maya Minder and Neal White will be an international gathering of artists, designers, curators, architects, educators, activists, farmers and hackers, the organisers said.

"The assembly will consider and analyse various topics such as 'Ecological Futures' which will be a thinking about the future in relation to changes in the global environment in order to develop updated modes of collaboration and new forms of practices, 'living projects and communities', 'living pedagogies', 'food transportation, climate change and ocean trades' and 'soil ecologies'," a release said.

The assembly is conducted by the Biennale Foundation in collaboration with Centre for Research and Education in Arts and Media of University of Westminster, Makery.info, Future of Transportation, Laboratoryplanet.org, Hackteria.org and the Centre for Experimental Media and Arts of Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

Two workshops will be conducted at Cabral Yard Art Room on February 2 and 3. Those above 10 years of age can attend 'Living Sculpture' workshop led by Aastha Chauhan and 'Three Sisters and More' workshop by Suresh Kumar is for those above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, large section of people including children participated in the Mudra-Eco prints workshop on Monday, exploring the different techniques to imprint with plant materials like leaves, roots, flowers etc in various mediums such as paper, clay and fabric.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve and German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann visited the Biennale today.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on December 12 last year inaugurated the fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale - country's largest contemporary art exhibition.

The Biennale was launched in 2012. The fifth edition, originally scheduled in 2020 and postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic, is finally being realised in a grand manner.

The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling it as one of the top international art destinations.

