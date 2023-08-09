Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) An Army personnel drowned in a canal while taking a bath in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Kalki Sharma (24), a resident of Barwal village, was on leave, they said, adding he was posted in Srinagar.

Sharma went for a bath in the canal at nearby Magar Khand but got drowned, a police official said, adding a joint rescue team of the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later fished out the body of the soldier.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth, Shahbaz Ahmad of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was feared drowned in a canal in the Domana area on the outskirts of Jammu.

Ahmad, a resident of Magam village of Handwara, was travelling in a truck returning from Uttar Pradesh and decided to take a bath in the canal late Tuesday, the official said, adding rescuers including teams of the SDRF are searching for the missing youth.

