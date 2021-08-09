Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): A 24-year-old Indian Army soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Rajouri Garrison area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.

Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of death, informed the Indian Army.

"On August 8, 2021, at about 2000 hours, a 24 years old Army soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri Garrison (J&K). Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to death," an official spokesperson of the Indian Army said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

