Kotdwar, Dec 22 (PTI) The family of Rifleman Gautam Kumar, which was looking forward to his marriage to be held in March, plunged into grief on Thursday as the news of the young soldier's death in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir reached them.

Kumar (28) was among the four soldiers killed in a terrorist ambush on Army vehicles in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

"We got a call from his unit around midnight on Thursday saying he had been martyred. The family is devastated," Kumar's elder brother Rahul said.

His mortal remains are likely to be brought home on Saturday, he said.

Kumar had returned from Kotdwar to rejoin duty last week, his brother said.

His marriage was scheduled to be held on March 11 and preparations for that were underway, he said.

Kumar had joined the Army in 2014 and was currently serving in the 89 Armed Regiment.

