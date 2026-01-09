Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): From the sacred precincts of the first Jyotirlinga of Shree Somnath, a unique initiative is blending faith with women empowerment, transforming the lives of local women and giving fresh meaning to the concept of self-reliance rooted in devotion.

The Shree Somnath Trust's Vastra Prasad initiative is enabling women from villages around Somnath to convert the sacred yellow cloths (pitambar) offered to Lord Shiva into designer kurtas that are worn by devotees across India and abroad. What was once a symbol of devotion has now become a steady source of income, helping many women move towards economic independence and emerge as 'Lakhpati Didis'.

At the Shree Somnath Temple, the Trust has prioritised the involvement of local women in several activities, from services linked to the sanctum and temple flag to work associated with the Bilva Van and Vastra Prasad. The initiative reflects a broader vision of linking faith, social responsibility and empowerment, while keeping local communities at the centre.

The programme also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming "women power" into "national power" and promoting the 'Lakhpati Didi' mission, which aims to raise the annual income of rural women beyond Rs one lakh. By combining traditional practices with modern design and market access, the Trust has brought this vision to life at the grassroots level.

Women participating in the initiative skillfully design kurtas using the pitambar offered to Mahadev. These garments feature vibrant colours, contemporary cuts, designer collars and symbolic back prints inspired by Shiva motifs such as the damru, trishul and temple shikhar. The result is a product that blends spiritual essence with modern fashion, appealing to a wide range of devotees.

Speaking about the transformation, women involved in the programme said that the initiative has given them confidence and independence. They noted that the thought of devotees wearing kurtas crafted by their hands, carrying the blessings of Shree Somnath, fills them with pride and purpose.

To ensure wider reach, the Shree Somnath Trust has established a robust distribution system through its official website. The Vastra Prasad kurtas are being purchased by devotees in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as overseas, providing the women artisans with sustained income and national exposure.

In addition, the Trust conducts specialised training programmes to enhance the skills of rural women, ensuring quality, consistency and long-term livelihood opportunities. Through this initiative, the sacred land of Somnath is scripting a new chapter where devotion not only nurtures faith but also empowers women to build a self-reliant future. (ANI)

