New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Parliament on the second day of the second part of the Budget session.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm shortly after it reconvened this morning.

There was a ruckus by the Opposition after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6. (ANI)

