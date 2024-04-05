Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party will hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday to publicly launch its election manifesto.

"Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a big public meeting tomorrow in Jaipur and will tell the people about the manifesto. There is a great enthusiasm among the workers for tomorrow's meeting," Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here on Friday.

The meeting will be held at Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot posted on X, "Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are arriving in Jaipur tomorrow to launch the Congress manifesto 'Nyaya Patra' that guarantees justice."

"I request all the Congress workers to reach Vidyadharnagar ground in Jaipur tomorrow on 6th April at 11 am and make this program successful," he said.

